Four booked for assaulting man over minor dispute

A police case was registered against four persons after they assaulted two men over a minor dispute in the middle of a busy road in the Saadatganj area of the city, police said. A screen grab from the viral video showing a man standing on the complainant’s car roof.

In a video that was widely shared on social media, one of the attackers could be seen standing on the roof of the complainant’s car and hitting it with an object.

The police said a case under IPC section 147 (for rioting) and other relevant sections was registered at Bazarkhala against the incident that took place on Campbell Road on Friday evening.

The complainant, Mohammad Arshad of Victoria Gunj in Bazarkhala, told police that his nephew hit another car while trying open their car’s door.

Although the two apologised, a passenger of the other car, with the help of his friends, assaulted Arshad, police said, adding Arshad’s brother Chand was also thrashed when he came to his help.

Although police officials who arrived on the spot tried to pacify both parties, the attackers threatened the complainant and his family again, police said quoting Arshad.

The incident was shot on camera by Arshad’s family members as proof.

Saadtganj station house officer Praveen Kumar Singh said four persons, including one Akhil and Faizan, had been booked even as two others were yet to be identified. They were yet to be arrested when this report was filed.