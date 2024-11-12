Four die as mud wall collapses in Kasganj

Four people, including three women and a 12-year-old girl, were killed when a mound of mud collapsed on them while they were collecting mud for household work, said a senior police official. The tragedy struck Tuesday morning in Mohanpura town, Kasganj district, when the victims were gathering mud to paint their homes for Devuthan Ekadashi. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and ordered proper treatment of the wounded. “The chief minister has instructed the district administration officials to reach the spot and expedite the relief work and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” his office said in a post on X.

“Five injured, with three critically injured individuals have been referred to a higher health center in Aligarh,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rakesh Bharti. “The 8 to 10 feet deep trench was dug for construction of bridge and these locals went down to extract mud but the mound of mud on ground slided over them leaving deceased trapped,” he added.

Rescue operations, involving JCB machines and other equipment, concluded by Tuesday noon. District magistrate (DM) Medha Rupam, SP Kasganj Aparna Rajat Kaushik reached the spot to supervise rescue work.

The deceased were identified as Saraswati, 27, Ram Beti, 27, Prema Devi, 36, and Pinky aged 12, all of them natives of Rampur village, Naresh, the police outpost in-charge of Mohanpura, said. Maheswari, 40, Krishna, 45, Hemlata, 40, Prem Singh, 32, and Arjun, 8, are undergoing treatment, he said. With PTI inputs