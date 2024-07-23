Four get 3-4 years’ RI in Jankipuram Scheme plot scam

LUCKNOW The CBI court on Tuesday sentenced a former joint secretary of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), along with a clerk and two others, to rigorous imprisonment of 3 to 4 years in the Jankipuram Scheme plot allotment scam exposed in 2006. A fine of ₹1.25 lakh was also imposed on the four convicts. The CBI registered a case in the matter on February 28, 2006, in compliance with the high court’s order dated February 21, 2006. (Pic for representation)

Those convicted included RN Singh, the then joint secretary of LDA, who was sentenced to three years of RI with a fine of ₹35,000; Raj Narayan Dwivedi, the then clerk of LDA, got a sentence of four years with a fine of ₹60,000; two others - Mahendra Singh Sengar and Diwakar Singh - were sentenced to three years of RI with a fine of ₹15,000 each, informed a CBI spokesperson.

A senior CBI official said the case involved a major scam in the allotment of 123 plots in sectors G, H and I under the Jankipuram Scheme to several VVIPs and other preferable candidates between 1987 and 1999.

He said the scam was exposed during the Samajwadi Party regime in the state when a group of people approached the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court and informed that these allotments were made to individuals who had not filled up registration forms or deposited the requisite amount towards allotment and distribution.

Initial inquiry revealed that the scam happened in connivance with the then head clerks and other clerks of LDA. The CBI registered a case in the matter on February 28, 2006, in compliance with the high court’s order dated February 21, 2006. The court issued the order while hearing a civil writ petition that revealed plots were allotted under the Jankipuram scheme by different officers of the rank of joint secretaries and deputy secretaries, he said.

After nearly four years of thorough investigation, the CBI submitted the charge sheet against seven accused on February 6, 2010. The court held four accused guilty after the trial and sentenced them accordingly. The trial against two accused was abated due to their deaths, while one accused was acquitted by the court.