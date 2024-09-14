Four injured in wild animal attack near Kanpur village

A wild animal, believed to be a jackal or hyena, has left four people injured, including a child, within 24 hours in the suburbs of Kanpur. Locals reported that the animal attempted to drag a child into the forest that borders the village of Semrua in Narwal. “The exact species of the animal remains unclear. Villagers have made a video showing the animal resembling a jackal, but its aggressive behaviour suggests it could also be a hyena,” said forest ranger Anil Singh, who is leading the combing operations. (For representation)

Three persons were injured late on Thursday evening, and a woman was attacked on Friday noon.

According to forest officials, locals reported that Shanu, aged 10, was attacked while he was outside his house. As the animal attempted to drag Shanu away, the villagers pursued it in an effort to rescue the boy.

In the process the animal attacked the villagers. Ram Kishore, 50 and Ram Bahadur, 42 were injured. All the three have received serious injuries.

A woman, Prakashi was attacked in the fields.

Forest ranger Anil Singh said combing was going in around the village.

Following the attacks, people in and around Semrua were refraining from going to their fields even when combing operations were underway.