Four of 6 killed in Haridwar temple stampede from UP

Four of the six people killed in the Mansa Devi temple stampede in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday belonged to Uttar Pradesh, an official statement from the UP government said. An injured person being taken for treatment after a stampede at Mansa Devi temple, in Haridwar on July 27. (Agency)

“Among the four killed from the state, two have been identified as Aarush (12) of Bareilly and Vicky (18) from Rampur. Two others, whose age has not been confirmed yet, included Vakil of Barabanki and Shanti from Budaun”, the UP government statement said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the victims’ families. He announced that the UP government will give ₹2 lakh each aid to the families of each of the UP victims.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister instructed the officers concerned to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government to bring back the bodies of the victims to their homes.

The stampede at the hilltop temple occurred around 9am when rumours of an electric current where the stairs to the temple begin sent people into panic, ultimately killing at least six people and leaving many injured, according to Uttarakhand Police.

In his message on X, Adityanath said, “The loss of life in the unfortunate accident on the Sri Mansa Devi Temple road in Haridwar, Uttarakhand is extremely sad and heartbreaking...My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Maa Mansa Devi to grant salvation to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow and speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti!.”

Vicky Saini from Rampur’s Bilaspur died during treatment, while his elder brother Sachin sustained injuries. Vicky was pursuing his second year of graduation at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Government College in Kuakhera. On Saturday night, he and Sachin set out for Haridwar on a motorcycle to fetch Ganga water as part of the Kanwar Yatra.

After reaching Haridwar in the early hours of Sunday, the brothers took a dip in the Ganga and went to offer prasad at the Mansa Devi temple. While exiting the temple premises, there was a stampede-like situation following rumours that an overhead electric wire suddenly snapped and electrocuted several devotees. Vicky suffered severe injuries in the incident.

Teams from the police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and local administration launched a rescue operation and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Vicky succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victim’s family left immediately for Haridwar. According to Savita Devi, the village head of Majhra, Vicky was the youngest of four siblings. His father, Tikaram Saini, works as an accountant at a cement shop. The family is also concerned about Vicky’s mother, Shakuntala Devi, who is unwell and has not yet been informed about her son’s death.

Rajendra Singh, uncle of the deceased, said Vicky had left home the previous night to collect ‘Daak Kanwar’. “He bathed in the Ganga and offered prasad at Mansa Devi temple. The accident occurred as he was returning. We appeal to the government to support the grieving family,” he added.

After the tragedy about 35 people were rushed to hospital, and six of them died. As it was a Sunday, a large crowd of devotees had gathered at the temple atop the Shivalik Hills at a height of over 500 feet. Videos from the spot showed a massive rush of people, including children and women, making their way to the temple. Outside the hospital, worried family members waited for news of their loved ones. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said a magisterial probe has been ordered.