KGMU gifts sight to four from two donated corneas

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 08, 2023 07:21 PM IST

Till now, KGMU doctors have operated and given vision to two patients at a time but with the development more patients can get vision, thereby, reducing the number of patients awaiting eye surgery or corneal transplant

Four patients got the gift of vision from two corneas that were donated to the eye bank at the King George’s Medical University, on Monday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Each cornea was dissected into two and then each part was transplanted in different patients. One eye of each patient was operated as only those in need of corneal transplant in one eye were selected. This is for the first time that we operated and gave vision to four patients in one go,” said Prof Arun Sharma, senior faculty member, ophthalmology department, who operated upon the patients.

Till now, KGMU doctors have operated and given vision to two patients at a time but with the development more patients can get vision, thereby, reducing the number of patients awaiting eye surgery or corneal transplant.

People can pledge and donate eyes (cornea) after death. The family needs to inform KGMU authorities soon after the death of a person, after which a team visits to take the cornea.

Monday, May 08, 2023
