Four run over by train in U.P.’s Prayagraj, three dead
Four passengers from different villages of Bihar travelling on 11034 Darbhanga-Pune Express were run over by another train at Shankargharh railway station of Prayagraj division under North Central Railways (NCR) on Saturday morning.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said two of the four passengers died on the spot while another one died while being taken to a nearby hospital. The fourth injured had been referred to Prayagraj for further treatment.
“As the train was taken on the loop line adjacent to platform number 1 of Shankargarh railway station, a number of passengers got down to refill their water bottles from the tap of an adjacent platform. When they were returning to their train, they were run over by Chambal Express which was given pass and was moving towards Manikpur. Despite the loco pilot giving repeated horns, four passengers failed to notice the same and before they could cross over, they were run over,” said public relations officer, Prayagraj division, Amit Kumar Singh.
Singh further said those who died on the spot included Vikas Paswan (22) and Deepak (24). Another passenger Munnu Shah (27) succumbed while being taken to hospital. Vikas Prajapati (20) was given primary treatment and referred to Prayagraj for further treatment, he added.
On getting information, RPF officials and inspector, Naini, Avinash Shankar reached the spot and made necessary arrangements. The three bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. The four passengers were on their way from their village to Pune in Maharashtra for work.
