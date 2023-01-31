Four shooters of Bishnoi gang arrested in Agra

Agra Four shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested by Agra police from Jaitpur area on Monday night. These accused were hiding in Agra after allegedly firing on a hotel owner on the night of January 28in Jaipur in regard to which a case was registered.

These shooters had threatened hotel owner Akshay Gurnani, a resident of Frontier Colony in Jaipur, to pay ₹1 crore through a voice call on WhatsApp.

When Gurnani refused, they opened fire on him as he was going out of a hotel in Jaipur at 11.55 pm on January 28. A case was registered under section 307/384/386/506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of Arms Act against Jai Prakash alias JP, Pradeep Shukla alias Baba Shukla and Rishabh alias Yash Chandra Rajwar at Jawahar Circle in Jaipur.

“We got information from Jawahar Circle police station of Jaipur about presence of the wanted accused hiding in Agra district. Details were shared with us and teams were constituted, including cops from SWAT, SOG, surveillance team and Jaipur police station,” informed Somendra Meena, deputy commissioner of police, Agra.

“Raids were conducted in Jaitpur area of Agra district and three people were arrested, including Jai Prakash alias JP, Pradeep Shukla alias Baba Shukla and Rishabh alias Yash Chandra Rajwar. These three confessed to firing 17 to 18 rounds on Akshay Gurnani in Jaipur on the night of January 28. They were later handed over to Rajasthan police on Tuesday,” said Meena.

“The trio revealed that Bhupendra Gujjar alias Thapa had their weapons and he too was arrested after a brief encounter in Jaitpur on Monday night. They all admitted to being part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from whom they had got arms to commit crimes,” said DCP Meena.

Jaipraksh and Rishabh are from Bikaner while Bhupendra Gujjar and Pradeep Shukla are from Bah area of Agra district.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, shot to limelight for his involvement in the murder of popular singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala near his house in Punjab in May 2022.