Free Covid vax booster dose facility launched across UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak launched the free Covid vaccine booster dose facility at government vaccination centres in the state on Friday.
“The booster dose is for all those who have taken their second dose of Covid vaccine six months ago. The Union government has decided to provide it free of cost during a 75-day special campaign, as part of which 12,0821597 people in U.P. will be eligible for the booster dose. We thank the PM for making available this booster dose as Amrut dose,” said the chief minister while addressing the media after launching the facility across the state.
Adityanath visited the Civil Hospital here for the launch and took stock of vaccination booths on the campus. During his presence, some of the beneficiaries were administered the booster dose.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, got his booster dose administered at the Civil Hospital. The ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ will run till September 30 and all eligible should get their booster dose,” wrote Pathak in a tweet.
“We are touching new heights in our fight against Covid infection. The world has appreciated India’s Covid management. It was a matter of surprise for the world as India provided crores of people the free vaccine dose in an effective manner,” said the chief minister.
UP being the most populous state stayed connected with all the processes announced by the central government for vaccination, he said.
Sharing statistics, Adityanath said over 100% first dose coverage had been achieved for adults in UP and 98.11% of the eligible people (18+ age group) got the second dose also. Among the 15-18 age group population, 100% first dose and 90% second dose coverage was achieved and among 12-15 population, 98.3% first dose and 78.3% second dose coverage had been achieved.
“The Covid virus has become weak, but it remains…so precaution is necessary for all,” he added.
No blacksmith on Kanwar yatra routes as they eat non-veg: Delhi police
The Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting that blacksmiths on the Kanwar yatra route should be relocated as they "eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind" due to lack of proper disposal system, officials said. A senior police officer said the blacksmiths live on road sides and eat non-vegetarian food. The traffic of Kanwariyas is expected to increase after July 21, police had said.
Over 1 million Kanwariyas arrive in Haridwar in just first two days of Yatra
Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed a massive footfall in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, with more than 1 million Shiva devotees arriving in the state within just the first two days of the pilgrimage that began on Thursday. Citing the major influx of devotees, the administration has decided to completely prohibit the entry of heavy vehicles from July 20 midnight from 5 am till 11 pm.
Duo steals ₹5.82 lakh cash from ATM in Pune
Two unidentified persons steal Rs 5.82 lakh in cash from a HDFC bank ATM located in Maratha Kranti chowk, Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night. According to the police, the thieves entered the ATM around 2 am, sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and opened the machine from its backside by using secret password. The theft was noticed on Thursday morning when locals visited the ATM to withdraw money.
Drop in fuel prices brings relief to Punekars
The reduction in fuel prices by the state government has brought relief to residents. “Though it is a good decision to reduce petrol price by Rs 5, but the state government should find a way to reduce LPG rates as it costs above Rs 1,000 which is hurting middle-class people,” said Meena Patil, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj.
Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions. Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams. According to India Meteorological Department, Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14.
