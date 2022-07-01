Friday prayers in Prayagraj held peacefully amidst heavy security

The situation at Atala and adjoining localities remained calm even as the administration remained on alert on Friday. District officials had made adequate security arrangements with the deployment of PAC and RAF personnel at main crossings and near mosques at Atala, Kareli, Chowk, Khuldabad and other localities in old city areas for the Friday prayers — the first to be held after the recent brutal killing of a man in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The residents of the Atala returned immediately to their homes after Friday prayers. Prayers were offered at all mosques at their scheduled timings including at Chowk Jama Masjid, Shia Jama Masjid, Abu Bakr Masjid and Rasulpur Badi Masjid.

Police and administrative officials had taken extra precautions following the murder of a tailor at Udaipur for his alleged support to BJP’s expelled leader Nupur Sharma on social media. However, there were no discussions over the issue after Friday prayers in the city and there were no reports of any mention of the incident at any mosques during Friday sermons.

Instead, the Imams prayed for peace and prosperity in the country and advised people not to gather after the prayers and return to their homes and shops immediately.

It is worth mentioning that Atala and adjoining areas of the old city witnessed violence and arson after Friday prayers on June 10. Some policemen were injured in stone-pelting and a PAC truck along with a few bikes were torched.

PHOTO: Heavy security in place in Atala on Friday (HT)