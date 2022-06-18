Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Prayagraj
PRAYAGRAJ: Friday prayers passed off peacefully in the Old City areas of Atala and adjoining localities like Kareli, Noorullah Road and Roshanbagh that were like a fortress. Amidst heavy police presence, Muslims started arriving at the mosques in an orderly manner and preferred to leave immediately after prayers.
“The Friday prayers passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. The situation is to be normal and security personnel on the alert,” said district magistrate (DM) of Prayagraj Sanjay Kumar Khatri. Accompanied by senior superintendent of police (SSP) j Ajay Kumar, the DM patrolled the Old City with heavy police force.
Most mosques including Masjid Abu Bakr, Munna Masjid, Wasiulla Masjid and Umar Masjid saw slightly lower turnout as compared to regular Friday prayers.
“Most mosques witnessed only around 80% to 85% attendance as many people opted to offer the prayers at home. Immediately after prayers, people left for their homes,” said Moinuddin Ansari, corporator of Atala area.
Caretaker of Atala Badi Masjid Rizwan Ansari said there were seven mosques in Atala area alone and prayers were offered in all of them except Ansar Masjid. “Around 10 to 20 volunteers were deployed at all mosques. They ensured that the namazis did not assemble outside after the prayers and returned to their homes and shops immediately after prayers. The volunteers also kept an eye on outsiders offering prayers at local mosques in Atala. After prayers, the namazis performed dua for peace in Prayagraj and other places and people were urged not to believe in rumours and take part in any protests etc,” he said.
To note, Atala Badi Masjid Imam Ali Ahmad was arrested by police for being involved in inciting the youths for violence
Earlier, locals woke up to heavy presence of policemen backed by provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and rapid action force (RAF) personnel in riot gear manning all the main streets of the area and even patrolling the narrow by-lanes to check unnecessary gatherings that could lead to problems.
With prohibitory orders under section 144 that prevent any large gatherings in the area, most shops in the Shaukat Ali road of Muslim-dominated Atala area continued to remain closed for the seventh consecutive day with residents also preferring to remain indoors, waiting for time of the Friday prayers to draw near before heading towards the mosques.
However, much to the relief of the locals, small shops in by-lanes opened later to allow people to make essential purchases.
To ensure peace, the old city areas of Prayagraj had been divided in to 20 zones and 50 sectors. Besides security personnel, a total of 20 zonal magistrates, including five for each of the four police stations of the Old City, including Kareli, Khuldabad, Kotwali and Shahganj, besides 12 sector magistrates for every police station of the area too remained stationed. Two additional sector magistrates kept an eye on the outlying areas ready to act if needed. “We had a total of 50 sector magistrates are on duty, informed the DM.
“More than 300 CCTV cameras were installed at all the entry and exit points, including the main roads and by-lanes, keeping every movement under watch. About 200 specially engaged videographers were at work and monitoring was done using using four drone cameras,” informed SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar.
