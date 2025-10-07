From acting to set design, BNA students learn from the best

Over the last two months, students of Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) underwent rigorous training with master trainers from across the world. From acting, voice modulation and set design to the use of music, they were trained in various aspects of theatre as part of the workshops. BNA students with actor Govind Namdev in Lucknow

Mansi Rawat, a second-year Master’s in Dramatic Arts student, spoke about how the classes by Sandra Finger, a renowned theatre artist from Berlin, helped her understand the need to bring out impulse-driven performances on stage.

“The exercises helped me in bringing out the human emotions and evolving them automatically while acting on stage. The exposure, through Sandra’s training, helped in connecting us to world theatre and how people in different parts of the world are pursuing the performing art form,” said Rawat.

Ayush Mishra, another MDA second-year student, said actor Govind Namdev helped the students in understanding the need for realism in the art. “There were several exercises, including the one in which we were asked to record the voice of a stranger and understand the use of pitch, tonal quality and modulation,” said Mishra.

Another student, Aakash Kumar, said the workshop by Namdev introduced him to the concept of continuous learning and rationalism. The students were also introduced to the art of storytelling through music as part of five-day classes by folk-singer Malini Awasthi.

Chinmayi Dolas, a first-year MDA student who underwent training for stagecraft and set designing with Australian theatre artist Peter Cooke, said she created miniature sets related to themes of various plays.

“We were asked to be curious about things around us and pay keen attention to the smallest details that can add to the set design. It was entirely a new experience for us which,” said Rohit Sharma, another first-year student.