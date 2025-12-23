From betrayal to bloodshed: Sambhal killing uncovered

A Sambhal shoe trader was allegedly killed, chopped into pieces and the remains dumped at multiple locations by his wife and her lover, police said on Tuesday. Rahul, 40, was allegedly murdered after he found his wife Ruby and her lover Gaurav, police said, adding the accused were arrested on Monday. (For representation)

As per reports, the torso of the victim was dumped into a drain near the Eidgah on Patraua Road, while the severed head and limbs were thrown into the Ganga river from the Rajghat bridge, around 50 kilometres away. The dismembered body was discovered on December 15 morning, with dogs seen mauling it.

SP (city) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that during inspection, police noticed the name ‘Rahul’ tattooed on the deceased’s left arm, which later proved to be a crucial clue in identifying the victim. As no one came forward to claim the body, an autopsy was conducted on December 20.

He was later identified as Rahul, a shoe trader.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Rahul had been missing since November 18. His wife, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in Chandausi, had lodged a missing person complaint at Kotwali Chandausi on November 24. After the body was identified, police registered a murder case against Ruby and her alleged lover, a resident of the same locality.

Police said that during interrogation, both Ruby and Gaurav confessed to their crime and said they had been involved in a romantic relationship for the past five years, which Rahul had come to know about.

According to police, an altercation ensued after Rahul allegedly found Ruby and Gaurav in a compromising position inside the house on the night of November 18. During the fight, Ruby allegedly asked Gaurav to kill Rahul.

Police said that Gaurav allegedly struck Rahul on the head with an iron rod, while Ruby hit him with a cobbler’s hammer used for fixing shoes. Rahul collapsed on the floor and died on the spot.

On November 19, the accused purchased plastic sheets and two bags from Ghantaghar Market. To dispose of the body, Gaurav arranged an electric grinder cutter machine, rented from a person identified as Jitu Mistri. They allegedly severed Rahul’s neck and legs, cutting the body into four pieces.

The accused then hired a vehicle for ₹3,500. Ruby, along with her two children and Gaurav, reached Rajghat on the banks of the Ganga. In front of the children, one bag containing the head, limbs and Rahul’s mobile phone was thrown into the river. Later that night, another bag containing the torso was dumped into the drain near the Eidgah on Patraua Road, around 800 metres from their house, police explained. In an attempt to destroy evidence, the accused burned their and Rahul’s clothes.

Fearing arrest, Ruby lodged a missing person report with the police on November 24 to mislead investigators.

The case took another turn when the couple’s 10-year-old daughter narrated events to police, stating that her mother had taken her and her 12-year-old brother along while disposing of a bag in the Ganga, claiming it contained broken idols.

“I did not know that my mother had killed my father. She threw the bag into the Ganga. When I asked her what was inside it, she told me that it contained broken idols,” police quoted the minor girl as saying.

Police said Rahul lived with his wife and two children -- a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter. His parents were deceased, and he was the only son. The couple had a love marriage around 15 years ago and later shifted to Chandausi.

On December 21, police inspected the house and recovered bloodstained items, including a cot, an iron rod and an electric heater, which were sent for forensic examination.

SP (city) Bishnoi said police had gathered substantial evidence against both accused. “Effective prosecution will be ensured so that the accused are punished as per law,” he said.