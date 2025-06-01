From dark spots to helmet rules: Lucknow gears up for a major traffic overhaul

To improve city traffic flow, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob on Saturday emphasised the need for strict enforcement of traffic rules, noting that most road accidents occur due to a lack of awareness or disregard for these regulations. Toilets and pink booths in front of Charbagh station will be removed as part of the redesigning. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

She said this while chairing a meeting attended by Lucknow police commissioner Amarendra Sengar and other officials, aimed at strengthening and streamlining the city’s traffic system.

While issuing directives to the officials concerned, Jacob stressed that road accidents can be reduced by following traffic rules. She also emphasised that two-wheeler riders must wear helmets before taking their vehicles onto the road.

She directed officials to prioritise the construction of road dividers and ensure regular police patrolling in accident-prone areas.

Action will be taken against institutions that leave roads damaged after the road is built. She also instructed that vehicles should not be parked on roads and that PWD should build ramps on footpaths to facilitate proper parking.

“E-rickshaws will operate zone-wise through a lottery system, with metro stations managing them via aggregators and providing designated parking,” said Jacob.

Officials were instructed to run a week-long anti-encroachment drive each month, relocate illegally parked carts to vending zones, and ensure tempos and taxis operate only from designated parking areas.

She said that toilets and pink booths in front of Charbagh station will be removed as part of the redesigning work.

During the meeting, officials informed that accident-prone dark spots have been identified by the RTO, traffic police, Public Works Department (PWD) and local administration.

A detailed action plan is being prepared, covering signage installation, road widening, encroachment removal, road repairs, divider construction, street lighting, and deployment of traffic police, they informed.

Police commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar, district magistrate Visakh G Iyer, Lucknow Development Authority VC Prathamesh Kumar, and officials from PWD, RTO and police departments were present.