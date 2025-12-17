A dispute over a refrigerator between a landlord and his former tenants escalated into an assault in Para area on Tuesday, police said, while dismissing the claims of a ₹5 lakh robbery. From fridge fight to false loot call, Para clash turns ugly

According to a police statement, the incident involved Pintu Sharma, a resident of Adarsh Bihar in Budheshwar, and a group of students from Shakuntala Mishra University who had been staying in his house as tenants. “The students vacated the premises about a week ago following a disagreement over rent. During the dispute, Sharma allegedly retained the tenants’ refrigerator,” the statement said.

Police said the students returned to the house on Tuesday to collect the refrigerator, which triggered an argument that soon turned violent. During the altercation, Sharma was allegedly assaulted and later taken to Rani Laxmibai Hospital for treatment.

“Earlier, Sharma had called Dial-112 claiming that four men had forcibly entered his house, assaulted him and looted valuables worth ₹5 lakh. Acting on the call, police from Mohan Road outpost rushed to the spot. However, a preliminary inquiry found the robbery claim to be untrue. “No loot has been found to have taken place. The incident was the result of a personal dispute over household belongings,” said Suresh Singh, SHO.

Police are verifying the identity and role of the students involved in the assault and said appropriate legal action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Authorities also cautioned against sharing unverified claims on social media, stating that the spread of misleading information can create unnecessary panic. Further investigation is underway.