From mafia and mosquitoes to model city, Yogi praises Gorakhpur’s transformation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday described Gorakhpur as a “model city” as he highlighted its transformation from a place once notorious for mosquitoes, mafia and chaos to a benchmark of urban development and cleanliness. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He was speaking at an event on the Municipal Corporation campus as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 177 infrastructure projects worth ₹253 crore.

He also launched the state’s first Urban Flood Management Cell for early warning and disaster prevention.

Emphasising transparency, accountability and uncompromised quality in development projects, he said, “Every rupee spent is the people’s money and must be utilised responsibly.”

The chief minister acknowledged the cooperation of the people of Gorakhpur in developmental efforts, including the sacrifice of personal property for road widening.

“As a result, the city now has wider roads and an improved drainage system,” he said.

Drains, which were once choked by mafia filth and became breeding grounds for mosquitoes, are now a thing of the past, he asserted.

The chief minister lauded the city’s achievements under the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25: 4th place nationally among mid-sized cities (population 3–10 lakhs) and 3rd place in the Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar category.

“This is a massive leap from 24th place last year and 74th the year before,” he said, urging citizens to aim for a top-three national position next year, stressing that cleanliness is a shared responsibility.

Extending greetings for the holy month of Sawan and Sawan Shivratri, he felicitated sanitation workers and municipal councillors for their efforts. He presented a cheque for ₹1 lakh to Safai Mitra Sameer under the Safai Mitra Welfare Fund and flagged off 12 new sanitation vehicles inducted into the municipal fleet.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan said under Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, Gorakhpur is setting new benchmarks in development. Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava pledged to improve the city’s national ranking even further in the coming year.

The chief minister concluded by stating that “Viksit Bharat by 2047” is only possible if all sectors, including sanitation, health, technology, and infrastructure, move forward together. The UP government, he affirmed, is fully committed to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India.