From mafia den to homes for poor: Dalibagh land gets new owners

Same locality, same address, new residents — the 2,314-square-metre plot in Lucknow’s posh Dalibagh area has undergone a dramatic transformation: from a don’s kothi to flats for 72 families from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). CM Yogi Adityanath and others during the event in Lucknow on Wednesday to distribute allotment letters to 72 EWS beneficiaries. (HT)

Once associated with mafia-turned-politician the late Mukhtar Ansari, the land now stands as a symbol of change and rehabilitation. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has completed construction of three residential towers on the reclaimed property, converting what was once the stronghold of the Ansari family into a new address for low-income beneficiaries.

Officials said the plot earlier had two watchtowers and accommodation for Ansari’s aides. It was used for parking vehicles and holding meetings. After the state government initiated action against illegally occupied properties linked to the Ansari family, the LDA took possession of the land and decided to develop affordable housing for weaker-section beneficiaries, making it one of the few EWS projects located in such a prime locality of the city.

The site now houses three residential blocks named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel EWS Apartments. Of these, Towers A and B, comprising 56 flats, have been completed, while construction work on Tower C, which has 16 units, is nearing completion. Each flat, measuring 36.65 square metres, has been allotted at a price of ₹10.70 lakh.

To improve accessibility to the project site, the LDA also constructed a 900-metre road connecting the area from the 1090 intersection to the old DG residence, enhancing ease of movement for residents and nearby commuters.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed the allotment letters to 72 EWS beneficiaries, for whom the allotment marks the end of a long struggle for affordable housing in the city.

“I want to thank chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving such an opportunity and thinking about people like us,” said Sachin Kumar Singh, an allottee from Ballia district, who works in a private company in Lucknow. “Owning a home in such a prime location was something I could never imagine,” he added.

Another beneficiary, Madhu Rani, a senior citizen from Sitapur, said she had been living in a rented house in Lucknow for nearly two decades.

Similarly, Suman Gupta, who earlier lived in Munshipulia, said she and her family were overjoyed when their name appeared in the allotment list.

Another allottee, Shivkant Kashyap, who earlier stayed near Scooter India Crossing, said he worked day and night but still could not afford a house in such a locality.

Earlier, in a last-minute decision, the LDA advanced the allotment lottery from November 10-11 to November 4, just ahead of CM Yogi Adityanath’s inauguration of the project on Wednesday. Over the past three days, LDA officials worked round the clock to complete site preparations, repair roads and clean the 900-metre stretch from 1090 crossing to Ekta Van. To hide encroachments and garbage dumps, large green curtains were erected along the route, drawing criticism from residents for masking problems rather than addressing them.