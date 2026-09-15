Celina Jaitly gets emotional as sons begin new school year amid divorce battle: ‘Never have to choose between mom, dad’

Celina shared pictures with her sons and wrote, "Saying this here since I cannot reach you my boys: A new school year begins. What I wouldn’t give for one morning hug, one kiss & one 'Bye, Mummy.' I once covered your schoolbooks. Today, I cover you in prayers. All the best for your first day of school, my darling Winston, Viraaj & Arthur. Mummy remembers the school projects, the books we wrapped & the ladybug Schultüten I made for you in Dubai, or the week before school opened how I lovingly spent baking Schnecke & Laadi Pavs for school in Austria. Such simple moments. Such extraordinary happiness."

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly is currently embroiled in a divorce battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag . Amid this, the actor is also away from her sons. On Monday, Celina took to Instagram and shared an emotional note for her sons, Winston, Viraaj and Arthur, as they began a new school year.

She added, "I will not be able to be there for your first day of school, & I fear I may miss all your school days for the rest of 2026. My heart breaks at this painful situation. Whatever happens between adults, my deepest wish is that you can freely share these everyday moments with both your parents. I wish I could hear every little detail when you come home. May you find kind friends, wonderful teachers & a classroom where you feel safe, encouraged & loved."

Amid her divorce battle, the actor also wrote that her boys would never have to choose between their father and mother and said, "My boys, you never have to choose. You can love both Mummy & Daddy. Mummy will always support that. You never need to feel guilty about loving either of us. Whenever you can reach out, Mama is here. My love has no conditions & no distance can change it. You carry your schoolbags today, my loves. Mummy carries you in every heartbeat."

About Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag's divorce Celina and Peter Haag separated after 15 years of marriage. The actor filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act in a Mumbai court, alleging domestic violence by her husband.

The dispute has also extended to property and the couple’s children. Celina has alleged that she was denied access to her children after returning to India, while her legal team has raised concerns over property transactions and financial control during the marriage. Peter has denied the allegations, while his father also sent a legal notice to Celina, accusing her of making defamatory statements.