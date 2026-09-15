‘Daily reality in NCR’: Women bikers after Gurugram road rage
Delhi based biker Shabnam Akram said more women should ride to make female motorcyclists a normal presence on the roads.
A crash involving a woman biker and a man who allegedly rammed his car into the two-wheeler has sparked concern among women motorcyclists in Delhi-NCR. A biker, identified as Sia, was injured after the bike she was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding car. While the accused has claimed that he didn't hit the bike on purpose, Sia claims he chased her and repeatedly signalled her to stop after driving dangerously close to her.
The incident has sparked concern among women motorcyclists in Delhi-NCR, who said the incident highlighted the all-too-familiar risks they face almost daily from aggressive drivers, road rage and harassment.
Shabnam Akram, a 62-year-old Delhi-based biker who has been riding for nearly 40 years, said Sunday’s incident should not deter women from taking up motorcycling.
“I have spent years trying to get more young girls to ride motorcycles, because I believe it gives one a lot of confidence and a freedom to be who they really are. To me this incident really emphasises why even more women need to ride so that it becomes normal to see a woman ride, and no longer remains a strange, one-off sighting,” Akram said.
Women riders highlight fear of escalating road rage
Ambika Yadav, another biker, said road rage was particularly intimidating for women because seemingly minor disagreements could quickly escalate into threats or physical confrontation. “Women should not have to prove that they deserve space on the road,” Yadav said.
Another biker Nupur Kalra said whenever she rides between Delhi and Gurugram, her family tells her, “Ride safe.” “But how do I stay safe when someone else comes from the wrong side at 80kmph? This is the daily reality for women riders in NCR. You can wear all protective gear and ride at right speed, but men in cars who think they can block your way can end everything,” she said.leena dhankhar
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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