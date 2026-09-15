Gaming Point Acquires Multi-App Consumer Studio Nexus Play

Nexus Play, an Asia-based studio founded that year, built through it for four years. In July 2025 it was acquired by Gaming Point, a studio that specialises in scaling breakout titles across emerging markets. By then the portfolio had reached 250,000 monthly active users and around $2 million in revenue.

2021 was a difficult year to start a consumer app studio. Privacy changes had made paid acquisition harder to rely on. The funding market cooled sharply within eighteen months. App store economics increasingly favoured the incumbents.

The Asia-based studio reached 250,000 monthly active users and around $2 million in revenue through retention and community-led growth rather than paid acquisition.

A gamified start The studio's first product was Questing Realms, an app where users completed quests, built streaks as they progressed, and unlocked rewards through a set of mini-games. Everything Nexus Play built afterwards followed the same shape.

The bet was that the engagement loops game designers had spent two decades refining could be applied to products people used for everyday reasons, and that a small team could build retention faster than it could buy attention. Paid acquisition was expensive and unpredictable at the time. Retention was something a small team could actually work on.

The portfolio years Nexus Play kept shipping. Questing Realms was followed by three more titles, and running several products at once was a hedge rather than a sign of a studio without focus. Each new launch drew on the community and distribution the earlier products had already built, with the same engagement playbook underneath, so a second and third product cost a fraction of what the first one had.

Products that found traction got more investment. Products that did not were wound down, and the team moved on.

The audience was global. Asia and North America held the largest user bases, with a meaningful audience in Europe behind them.

Community as the growth engine The studio was never going to win a bidding war for paid installs against companies with far bigger budgets, so it did not enter one. Growth came from user-generated content, referral systems and a community active enough to take on much of the marketing itself.

Liam James, who founded the studio, describes the mission in those terms. “The whole thing was about continuously improving the experience for the end user, and building a community around the products through community-led growth, UGC and referrals,” he says. “That's what let us keep going when the market got hard.”

A strategic buyer By 2025 Nexus Play had four years of building behind it, an established user base and revenue in the region of $2 million. Gaming Point's business is taking proven products into emerging markets and scaling them, and Nexus Play's strongest audiences were already in Asia.

“What drew us to Nexus Play was the size of the audience and community, and how much care had gone into the products,” said Jasbir, Founder and CEO of Gaming Point. “Those are exactly the foundations we look for, and our job now is to take what the team built to a much larger audience.”

What the run says about the category There was no breakout title in any of this. A small team shipped repeatedly through a difficult stretch for the category, spread its risk across four products instead of one, and got retention and community right enough that a strategic buyer wanted them.

That is probably the more useful lesson for studios coming up now. The consumer app market of 2026 rewards the things Nexus Play worked out early: look after the user experience, build a community rather than buying attention, keep the quality of the product up, and keep going.