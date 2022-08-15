‘From today, you have to wear crown of thorns’: Mahatma Gandhi told West Bengal ministers in Kolkata on August 15, 1947
When members of the West Bengal cabinet came to seek Mahatma Gandhi’s blessings in Kolkata (then Calcutta) on August 15, 1947, he said they (ministers) now wore a crown of thorns and should remain humble and be forbearing.
“From today, you have to wear the crown of thorns. Strive ceaselessly to cultivate truth and non-violence. Be humble. Be forbearing. The British rule no doubt put you on the mettle. But you will be tested through and through. Beware of power; power corrupts. Do not let yourself be entrapped by its pomp and pageantry. Remember, you are in office to serve the poor in India’s villages. May God help you,” said the Mahatma to the ministers (Mahatma Gandhi – The Last Phase Volume-II, Page 370).
Mahatma Gandhi, whose leadership brought freedom, was in Kolkata, spinning and fasting as India celebrated its first Independence Day on August 15, 1947. India had become free at the stroke of midnight and first Prime Minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru delivered his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech, sending the whole nation into the mood of celebrations. Gandhi was well aware of the importance of the day.
This has been recorded in a letter that Mahatma Gandhi wrote from Beliaghata, Calcutta, (now Kolkata) to Agatha Harrison (an English industrial welfare reformer and unofficial diplomat) on August 15, 1947.
“My Dear Agatha, This letter I am dictating whilst I am spinning. You know, my way of celebrating great events, such as today’s, is to thank God for it and, therefore, to pray. This prayer must be accompanied by a fast, if the taking of fruit juices may be so described. And then as a mark of identification with the poor and dedication there must be spinning. Hence I must not be satisfied with the spinning I do every day, but I must do as much as is possible in consistence with my other appointments……” wrote Mahatma in his letter to Agatha Harrison (The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi).
Mahatma Gandhi woke up at 2am, an hour earlier than usual, and began performing prayers there.
“….. A batch of girls singing Rabindranath Tagore’s beautiful songs of freedom approached the house thereafter. They came and stopped outside the window of Gandhi Ji’s room where the prayer was still on. Reverently they stopped their singing, joined the prayers, afterwards sang again, took darshan and departed. A little later, another batch of girls came and sang songs likewise and so it continued till dawn….”
“Men, women and children were waiting for his (Mahatma’s) darshan as he went out for his morning walk. Eager crowds besieged the mansion the whole day. Every half an hour he had to come out to give Darshan.”
Hindus and Muslims were intermingling till late in the night in many areas where only till the previous day Hindus dared not walk through Muslim areas even in day time and vice versa. Gandhi was seriously concerned about the growing tension between the Hindus and Muslims. He had reached Kolkata about a week ago.
When the then governor of West Bengal C Rajagopalachari met Gandhi and congratulated him on the “miracle which he had wrought”, Gandhi told the governor that he could not be satisfied until Hindus and Muslims felt safe in one another’s company. (My Days With Gandhi as quoted in The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi).
At a prayer speech at Beliaghata, on August 14, 1947 he spoke about the reasons for being in Calcutta instead of taking part in celebrations. He said that the next day was the day fixed for deliverance from the foreign yoke. “It was, therefore, a great day. They were bound to celebrate it.”
-
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics