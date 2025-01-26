As many as 33 police and fire personnel from Uttar Pradesh were awarded the President’s Gallantry Medals on the eve of the Republic Day, confirmed senior home department officials here. Gallantry medals to 33 police, fire personnel from UP

Among the awardees are three Indian Police Service (IPS) and two Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers. The list also includes 17 other police personnel and 16 fire services personnel.

The list includes the names of 2017 batch IPS officer Nipun Agarwal, who is presently posted as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Lucknow South, and Ghaziabad assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-Indira Puram Swatantra Kumar Singh, who is a 2012 batch PPS officer. These two officers had gunned down two alleged hardcore criminals Billu Dujana alias Avneesh and Rakesh Dujana in separate police encounters on May 28, 2022.

Agarwal, who was then posted as additional superintendent of police (City-I) of Ghaziabad, was involved in the encounter with Billu Dujana, who carried a reward of ₹1 lakh, while Singh, who was posted as the circle officer of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad, was involved in the encounter of Rakesh Dujana, who carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his head.

In November 2022, the police commissionerate system was introduced there and Singh was named as ACP Indira Puram later. Agarwal was made a DCP in Lucknow.

The names of other officers in the list are Ashok Kumar Meena (IPS), Deeksha Sharma (IPS)and Kuldeep Kumar (PPS). Other awardees are inspectors Ripudaman Singh, Ameet, Geetesh Kapil and Abdur Rahman Siddiqui, sub-inspectors Munnesh Singh and Angad Singh Yadav and constables Devdutt Singh, Rajan Kumar, Ritul Kumar Verma, Neeraj Kumar Pal, Praveen Ahlawat and Sandeep Kumar.

Three chief fire officers Arun Kumar Singh, Rahul Pal and Deepak Sharma, two fire station officers Kunwar Singh and Shri Narayan Singh, fire station second officer Kamlendra Kumar Singh, firemen Jogendra Singh, Prahlad Singh Rana, Ayushman Kumar Sharma, Karvendra Singh, Shailendra, Aditya Pathak, Kapil Yadav, and Mukul and drivers Satendra Singh and Sudesh Kumar Babu were the awardees from the fire services department.