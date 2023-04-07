Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Three members of gang of thieves held from Meerut

ByS Raju
Apr 07, 2023 08:54 PM IST

Superintendent of police (city) Piyush Singh said that during interrogation, they admitted to having learnt about digging tunnels from YouTube

Three members of a gang of burglars who acquired expertise in making tunnels and used it to commit theft in jewellery shops were arrested, police said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)
They were arrested from the Brahmpuri locality, police said, adding they also recovered 2 kg silver, DVR, equipment used in digging tunnels and a gas cylinder.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Shabbir, Yameen and Amit, all residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of police (city) Piyush Singh said that during interrogation, they admitted to having learnt about digging tunnels from YouTube. “We are interrogating them further to gather information about their network and other incidents in which they were involved,” he said.

Police said that the accused used to select the shops after a recce in an area with minimum police patrolling and while digging tunnels, a few members of the gang kept watch on the movement of police.

