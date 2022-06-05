Gang of thieves busted, cops claim cracking Lucknow jewellery shop theft
The Lucknow police claimed to have busted a gang of burglars involved in over two dozen thefts in jewellery, grocery and electronics shops in the city in the past six months, on Saturday, with the arrest of five people.
Police officials claimed that the same gang committed the theft of silver and gold jewellery worth over ₹15 lakh as well as some cash after breaking into a jewellery shop in Sarojininagar area on May 24.
While addressing a press conference, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police, central, Aparana Rajat Kaushik said that those arrested were Mohd Asif alias Raju, Shahbaz Khan, Deepak Gupta, Mohd Shahdab alias Ajju, and Rakesh Soni, all aged between 21 and 24 years.
She said that they stayed in different areas of the city and they were roped in by two gang leaders Rajjan Lal and Mama, who are still at large. She said these gang members used to first do a reconnaissance of shops in their respective areas and inform the two gang leaders.
She said Rajjan Lal and Mama later used to collect them on a fixed day and time in a SUV and drop them at their destination where the shop was to be targeted. She said they generally used to pull up the shutter with the help of different tools and then commit thefts. She said they have confessed their involvement in as many as two dozen thefts in the past few months.
The DCP said that the same gang had struck Prateek Jewellers in Ganganagar locality, near Amausi village, under the Sarojininagar police station limits, on May 24. She said the shop owner, Prateek Mishra, informed the police that burglars vandalised the entire shop in search of jewellery and took away around 8.6 kg of silver jewellery and 215 gms of gold jewellery. Besides, they took away around ₹18,000 cash from the cash box in the shop.
She said the police have recovered around three kg of silver and 20 grams of gold as well as around ₹10,000 from their possession.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
