Ganga, Yamuna recede in Prayagraj; admin now faces cleaning task

Although water level of the Ganga and the Yamuna have gone down in Prayagraj in the last couple of days, the local administration is now facing the mammoth task of cleaning filth and mud in over a hundred localities in city limits under Sadar tehsil besides nearly 65 villages in seven other tehsils comprising the rural belt. Filth and waste left behind on roads by the receding flood waters in Prayagraj. (Anil K Maurya)

Prayagraj district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation officials have been directed to ensure speedy cleaning of the affected localities followed by spraying of DDT and bleaching powder to prevent outbreak of any epidemic.

“In rural parts of the district, officials of panchayati raj department have been directed to ensure proper cleaning of affected villages besides spraying of bleaching powder and other disinfectants,” he added.

At 12noon on Sunday, the Yamuna was measured flowing at 81.04 metres in Naini, while the water level of the Ganga in Phaphamau was recorded at 81.62 metres and at Chatnag it was 80.40 metres as against the danger mark of 84.73 metres.

Meanwhile, no casualty has been reported in the district due to the floods in the past 10 days during which around 9,470 people from 2,220 families had taken shelter in 27 flood relief camps set up by district administration in eight tehsils.

Nearly 1.5 lakh food packets were distributed in the relief camps. Besides, 5,145 dry ration kits were also distributed to people. A total of 350 boats were made operational for evacuation and supplying commodities to people stuck in their homes.

ADM (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh, who is also nodal officer for flood relief arrangements in the district, said now fewer than 200 people of around 30 families were staying in relief camps as four localities in Sadar tehsil besides four villages of Phulpur tehsil were still in the grip of flood water. The four affected localities in the city include Kachaar Mau/Saraiya, Beli Kachaar, Shivkuti, Bakshi Kachaar besides four affected villages of Phulpur tehsil namely Sonauti, Bhadra, Dhokri and Bhadkar.

According to executive engineer, irrigation, RK Singh, in view of rising water level of both the Ganga and the Yamuna in other districts of state, the water level of both the rivers could rise again in the next couple of days.