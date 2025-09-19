Gangster’s post vows revenge for slain associates; UP Police says probe on

MEERUT Even as gangster Rohit Godara on Thursday threatened to avenge the killing of his two associates who opened fire at actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, UP Police ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash said the police were aware of the social media post and the matter was under probe. Visuals from the spot after a joint team of UP STF, Haryana STF and Counter-Intelligence Delhi unit killed two members of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, Ravinder and Arun, allegedly involved in the firing incident outside the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani), in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Godara issued an open threat on social media, warning of revenge and calling the slain men “martyrs.”

Arun and Ravindra, two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Patani’s residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF and Haryana police.

On Thursday morning, a Facebook account in the name of Rohit Godara published a strongly worded post mourning the loss of the two shooters and accusing authorities of injustice.

The post declared: “Our brothers were not killed, they were martyred. This encounter is a huge loss for us. They sacrificed their lives for dharma. Shame on those who chant Sanatan and kill those who fight for it.”

“This was not an encounter, it was the defeat of Sanatan. Those fighting for religion are being killed in India. If you are true, then raise this issue and deliver justice to our martyrs.” The post also warned that the gang would avenge the encounter.

On September 12, gunmen opened fire at Disha Patani’s Bareilly home, triggering widespread alarm. Following investigations, UP STF and allied police forces tracked down and neutralised two of the shooters in Ghaziabad. However, two other accused, Nakul and Vijay from Baghpat, remain absconding.

Bareilly SP (City) Manush Parik held a press conference on Thursday, taking media to the hotel where Ravindra had stayed before the attack. CCTV footage from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) was also shown.

According to police, over 1,320 CCTV cameras across the city were examined to piece together the shooters’ movements. Ravindra checked into Preet Palace Hotel near the Roadways bus stand in Shikhalapur on September 9. CCTV footage purportedly showed him using his phone while climbing the hotel stairs. He stayed there for two days, checked out on September 11 and participated in the firing on September 12.

Meanwhile, shooter Arun stayed at Hind Guest House near Shikhalapur railway station, just 2 km from the actress’s residence. The other two suspects stayed near Rampur, about 50 km away, and are still being tracked by police.

Authorities confirmed that both the slain shooters were professional hitmen associated with inter-state gangs.