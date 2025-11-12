Gaping holes in security at Lucknow public transport hubs: Reality check

LUCKNOW Even after the deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed multiple lives and triggered nationwide security alerts, major public transit hubs in Lucknow, including railway stations and bus terminals, appeared ill-prepared to prevent or respond to any untoward incident despite the city being put on high alert after the Delhi incident. Metal detectors and baggage scanners installed at NER division of Lucknow Junction, but not being used effectively. (HT Photo)

A ground check by Team HT on Wednesday revealed negligence by security personnel at many high-footfall public locations, raising serious questions about the preparedness of local authorities to tackle any potential threat.

During the inspection between 12:40 pm and 2 pm, the team found that at most locations, security devices like X-ray baggage scanners and metal detectors were either unmanned or lying unused, with police officials missing from their posts.

The inspection began at the Alambagh bus terminal. Though an X-ray baggage scanner was installed at the entry, no security staff was present to ensure that passengers used it. Commuters walked in and out freely without any checks. Inside the premises, not a single security personnel was visible, and even at entry and exit gates, police presence was negligible. Despite the nearby Alambagh police outpost, officers were found seated inside rather than monitoring passenger movement or conducting frisking drives.

However, commssioner of police, Amrendra K Sengar, said: “Senior officers reviewed security arrangements in areas such as Charbagh railway and metro stations, the nearby bus stand, hotels, busy markets and commercial zones, instructing personnel to maintain heightened alertness and respond swiftly to any suspicious activity.”

Team HT’s next stop was the Charbagh bus terminal, where similar lapses were observed. Around 1:05 pm, no metal detectors or baggage scanners were found installed. A police official posted there admitted that senior officers had inspected the premises only immediately after the Delhi blast, but no follow-up action or sustained security deployment had taken place since then.

But some level of security could be seen at the Charbagh railway station (Northern Railway-NR Division). A lady police officer was stationed at the main entry point, checking passengers and monitoring luggage. At one of the gates, police personnel were actively asking passengers to place their bags through X-ray scanners. An RPF (Railway Protection Force) official told HT that the station has around five entry and exit points, but lacks sufficient metal detectors and other equipment. “We have raised repeated demands for additional scanners and detectors, but they haven’t been approved yet,” the official said.

“Due to the shortage, we are forced to manually monitor each gate, which is not foolproof. The dog squad is also being called at the NR division at various intervals to check the station,” the official added.

At the NER division of the Lucknow Junction, both metal detectors and baggage scanners were installed, but they were not being used effectively. Passengers entered freely while officials remained seated near the machines without directing travellers to scan their luggage.

However, a large crew of police officials was found deployed the entry and exit point of vehicles outside the Charbagh railway station.

When contacted, UPSRTC regional manager RK Tripathi said the guard might have been temporarily away from his post during team HT’s visit.