Garhmukteshwar Kartik fair:Tight security for ‘deepdaan’ today

MEERUT With over 20 lakh devotees expected to take a dip in the Ganga on ‘deepdaan’ day on Thursday during the ongoing Kartik Snan Mela at Garhmukteshwar in Hapur, elaborate security arrangements have been made.

Traffic diversions have also been put in place to control the rush of devotees.

Addl superintendent of police, Hapur, Sarvesh Mishra said that floating ghats were placed on the banks of the Ganga along with boats and professional divers were also deployed to ensure safety of the devotees during the mela.

He said that the main ritual of ‘deepdaan’ would be held on Thursday and over 20 lakh devotees from different states were expected to offer ‘deep’ ( earthen lamp) to the souls of their departed near and dear ones.

He said that elaborate security arrangements had been made in and around the mela venue with route diversion plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on Garh- Moradabad highway and other roads reaching the banks of the Ganga.

Drones are also being used for an aerial view of the mela area to provide quick assistance to devotees in times of need.

To note, the Kartik Mela at Garhmukteshwar is a historic fair associated with the Mahabharata period. The Kartik Mela is also famous for its animal fair.

The mela started on November 9 and people from villages arrived here in their bullock carts and tractors. They will stay with their families in make- shift tents for over a week or till the end of the fair.

The bank of the Ganga has turned into a tent city and youngsters can be seen playing kabaddi, volley-ball and other games. It also turns into a potential platform for political and social issues.

There is a lot of enthusiasm among devotees this year because the Mela was not organised last year due to the pandemic.

Similar melas are also organised on the banks of the Ganga in Tigri village of Amroha district and Anoopshahr of Bulandshahr district and lakhs of people also visit them and take a dip in the holy Ganga.