Gear up to present 100-day action plan before CM, CS tells government departments
Chief secretary DS Misha has directed all government departments to make necessary preparations for the presentation they will be making to chief minister Yogi Adityanath from April 5 detailing the departments’ vision and action plan for the next 100 days.
In a letter to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries, the CS on Friday said department-wise presentations would be made before the cabinet led by the chief minister from April 5 with the departmental ACS/principal secretary/secretary taking not more than 30 minutes to put the department’s blueprint in the meeting.
Asking the officials that the presentation must be effective, the CS said that the department-wise dates for the presentations would be communicated to them later.
The 30-minute presentation, the CS said, would include a five-minute brief introduction about the department, a five-minute presentation on the main achievements of the department during the last five years.
The officials concerned have been asked to take 10 minutes of the presentation to present the department’s action plan for next 100 days and six months and another 10 minutes to present action plan for one year, two years and five years with clear mention of the kind of resources that will be required to achieve the milestones.
-
Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued
Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building. In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes.
-
Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday. Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. He sought the representatives' cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities' seats.
-
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Khattar
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states. He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
-
Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2.
-
Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.
