Geo-spatial database: Mapping of 783 urban bodies, 14,455 wards of U.P. ends

In a significant move, the mapping of all 783 urban bodies of all 75 districts of the Uttar Pradesh and geo-spatial database of their 14,455 wards has been completed jointly by the Directorate of Census Works and the Directorate of Local Bodies. This will aid the basic development of urban areas of the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Under instructions of the Registrar General of India, the Directorate of Census Operations decided to prepare the geo-spatial ward maps of ward boundaries of all urban bodies of the state to create a national geospatial database of the urban structure of the entire state. For this, the Local Government Directorate was contacted and an action plan was decided upon.

After technical evaluation by the Uttar Pradesh government and confirmation of the boundaries from the concerned municipal body, these maps can be finalised and given to various stakeholders for use.

Sheetal Verma, director, Census Works Directorate, handed over the map and Geo Special Database to Nitin Bansal, director, Local Bodies of the state. This geo-spatial database will prove useful in urban infrastructure development, land administration, banking and financial economic activities, water, disaster management, supply services etc.

The work of preparing geo-spatial maps of city and ward boundaries of all municipal bodies has been done as per the updated boundaries determined after the delimitation of urban bodies 2021-2022.

This enables both the state and central governments to digitally mark the civic amenities and resources available at the lowest level ‘ward,’ in urban areas using ward-level geo-spatial maps. They can then assess the availability and make resource allocations during the formulation of schemes.

New levels of economic development

Verma said that to ease the path of integration of the database related to all aspects of development, the format of the currently available map has been revised at the administrative level. Geo-spatial databases will prove important in eliminating the main problem of duplication and omission in census survey work in ward limits and urban areas.

Bansal expressed hope that leveraging this technology within municipal bodies would facilitate transparent disclosure of expenditure on civic development, incorporating suo moto disclosure and geo-spatial features. Additionally, sharing ward maps with the private sector could drive efforts towards attaining novel avenues of economic development, coupled with enhancements in social parameters.

State-level training given

To prepare the geo-special database, state level training was given to executive officers/representatives of all municipal bodies of the state by experts of the Registrar General’s office.

The work of preparing the Geo-spatial Ward Map began on August 28, 2023, and was completed on November 4, 2023, two months before the scheduled deadline. The Geo-spatial database prepared during this process was received by the Census Commissioner on April 8, 2024, after thorough verification from the office of the Registrar-General.