Geotagged photos of power meters a must during checks

Published on Oct 31, 2022 12:30 AM IST

The order also requests consumers to ask electricity department employees their identity cards and also to click geo-tagged photos of self, electricity officials and the meter/connection at the site.

For representation only (Hindustan Times)
For representation only (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Energy minister AK Sharma has made geo-tagged photos of consumers and power meters, along with the vigilance team that goes to check a consumer’s power connection, mandatory, a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

Sharma has also directed for immediate uploading of the reports so that the scope of tampering is eliminated.

“The order issued by the minister is a bold and important step in the direction of creating greater transparency and accountability during vigilance checks in the state,” the spokesman said.

“Meet the officials only in electricity department offices and report any concern/complaint on toll-free number 1912,” the order advised consumers.

“Being digitally aware and tech-savvy, the minister in his brief period of six months, has ensured that technology is used to the maximum. This includes introduction of system for grievance redressal such as Jan-Sunwai at the local and highest levels through digital platform such as SAMBHAV (Systematic Administrative Mechanism by Bringing Happiness & Value) and doubling of toll-free number lines of 1912,” the spokesman added.

Monday, October 31, 2022
