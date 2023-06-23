Lucknow to host short film festival on June 24

The city will host ‘Lucknow short film festival’ at the International Baudh Shodh Sansthan in Gomti Nagar on June 24. The event is being organised by the Lucknow Film Forum. (Pic for representation)

Eight films are to be screened at the film festival, including one in the special category titled ‘Imumz’ which will be screened first, and all the films are from 6 to 20 minutes of duration.

The jury for the film festival will feature artistes from across the country like director Jyoti Kapoor Das and actor Seema Pahwa, scriptwriter Ananya Sharma, director Kabeer Khurana and others.

The filmmakers themselves hail from various states of India as well as from abroad. The chief guest at the event will be Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The festival will also host a monologue competition prior to the film screenings.

“The entries we received were of exceptional quality and it is heartwarming to see the level of creativity and passion among the filmmakers,” said Renuka Tandon, president of the Lucknow Film Forum.