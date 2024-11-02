Ghaziabad incident: U.P. Bar Council calls for statewide protest on Monday

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has given a call for a statewide demonstration and work boycott on Monday to express their resentment over the cane charge on advocates on the Ghaziabad court campus. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The Bar Council has also constituted a five-member committee to probe the incident and submit its report.

The incident took place on October 29 inside the courtroom of the district judge of Ghaziabad during the hearing of a case related to bail.

Chairman of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh Shiv Kishor Gaur, on Saturday, said that the Bar Council has given a call for a statewide demonstration and work boycott on Monday in protest against lathicharge on advocates in Ghaziabad court.

The Bar Council has also demanded the transfer of the district judge.

The five-member committee constituted by the Bar Council, includes Rohitashwa Kumar Agarwal, Madhusudan Tripathi, Arun Kumar Tripathi, Ajay Yadav and Prashant Singh ‘Atal’.

The Bar Council will take further course of action on the issue on Monday.

“The Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow high court has convened a meeting on Sunday to discuss the issue,” said Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, general secretary, Oudh Bar Association.

Meanwhile, the Central Bar Association (CBA) and the Lucknow Bar Association have called a meeting of all lawyers’ bodies from across the state on Sunday in the state capital.

Anurag Srivastava, joint secretary, CBA, on Saturday, informed that in this meeting president and general secretaries of Bar Associations will be present.

“In this meeting the future course of action will be decided,” said Srivastava.

In the recent past, the Ghaziabad incident was the second incident in which advocates and police personnel clashed.

The police had lathi-charged lawyers in Hapur on August 29, 2023, when they were protesting against the registration of a case against a woman advocate and her father following a confrontation between the woman lawyer and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.

Lawyers across the state went on strike from the next day which continued for more than a month.

Chief standing counsel (III) Akhilesh Awasthi had resigned from the post to register his protest over the Hapur incident even as the Allahabad high court expressed concern over the lawyers’ strike.