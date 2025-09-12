Ghazipur: UPCC chief meets kin of BJP worker who died after police ‘lathicharge’

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Friday met the family of BJP worker Sitaram alias Siyaram Upadhyay, 35, who succumbed to injuries he allegedly sustained in a police lathicharge while staging a dharna at Nonahara police station in Ghazipur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. UPCC president Ajay Rai. (File)

Rai consoled the bereaved family and demanded compensation of ₹2 crore along with a government job for one family member. He also sought strict action against policemen allegedly involved in the incident.

“No one came forward to help the family of the deceased. Today’s BJP is no longer the party of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After watching the video of the lathicharge, it feels like the era of British rule. The family is poor and devastated, yet no FIR has been registered,” Rai said, adding that the Congress would stand with the victim’s family in every situation and provide all possible support.

He also attacked the ruling party, saying, “The government is silent even on the death of its own worker. If the BJP cannot take care of its own, one can imagine the plight of common people.”

The incident occurred after a dispute in Gathiya village under Nonahara police station over drawing electricity wires from a pole. On September 9, BJP leaders Rajesh Rai Bagi, Vipul Mishra and about 20 supporters staged a protest at the police station. Party leaders alleged that police switched off the power supply late at night and then resorted to lathicharge, in which several people were injured. Upadhyay later succumbed to his injuries, they claimed. The incident has triggered tension in the area, with heavy police deployment.

A senior police officer, however, said there was a dispute between the current pradhan’s group and the former pradhan’s group in Gathiya village regarding the installation of electricity poles. Around 20–25 people from one group staged a sit-in at the police station, and they were told the matter was related to another department, the officer said.

The officer added that the protesters were reluctant to budge. In the meantime, there was an interruption in power supply at night, after which the protesters were asked to leave. He insisted there was no problem of any kind.

“On Thursday, however, it was alleged that a person had died due to injuries sustained in a lathicharge at the police station,” the officer said.

The police officer added that Superintendent of Police (SP) Iraz Raja had ordered an inquiry into the matter. Additional SP Gyanendra Nath Prasad has been asked to conduct the probe and submit a report, after which further action would be decided.

After meeting the family members of Upadhyay, Rai reached Bareji, Mohammadabad, where he expressed condolences on the death of Congress leader Janak Kushwaha.