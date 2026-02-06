‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ makers booked in Lucknow over ‘caste-indicative’ content

Amid heightened vigilance, an FIR has been filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the director and team of the upcoming film/web series ‘Ghoooskhor Pandat’ for allegedly targeting a specific caste in an “attempt to disrupt social harmony”, officials said on Friday. Manoj Bajpayee’s still from his upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat.

Hazratganj station house officer (SHO) inspector Vikram Singh stated that while monitoring social media and content on an OTT platform, he came across promotional material for ‘Ghoooskhor Pandat’. He alleged that the title and content were caste-indicative and appeared to deliberately insult and humiliate a particular community.

The FIR notes that the portrayal triggered widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community, with several social organisations expressing strong objections and reportedly preparing to stage protests. Police described the situation as sensitive, citing the possibility of escalation and an adverse impact on law and order.

Investigators further stated that through the publication and promotion of the web series, the director and his team appeared to be attempting to spread disharmony, disturb public peace and create enmity between communities.

Based on these observations, Hazratganj police registered the FIR under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 195 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult likely to provoke breach of peace) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Senior police officials said strict action would be taken against any individual or group attempting to exploit caste or religious sensitivities, reiterating that maintaining social harmony remains a top priority.

Mayawati seeks ban

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati condemned what she termed a growing trend of portraying the word ‘Pandit’ in a derogatory manner in films and digital content, and demanded an immediate ban.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mayawati said it was “deeply painful and worrying” that such portrayals were leading to widespread anger within the Brahmin community across the country. She said her party strongly opposes any caste-indicative content that humiliates an entire community. The BSP chief said that the central government should impose a ban on such films, adding that freedom of expression could not be allowed to hurt social harmony or fuel tensions.