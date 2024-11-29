Menu Explore
GIDA’s Foundation Day: Yogi to launch projects worth 209 crore on Nov 30

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 29, 2024 08:58 PM IST

UP CM will also award certificates to the youth trained at the GIDA’s National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology Centre

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of infrastructure projects worth 209 crore at an event marking the 35th foundation day of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) on Saturday.

Yogi Adityanath will also inaugurate a two-day trade show during his visit to Gorakhpur. (HT file)
Yogi Adityanath will also inaugurate a two-day trade show during his visit to Gorakhpur. (HT file)

On the occasion, he will also inaugurate a two-day trade show and distribute allotment certificates to five prominent investors selected from 85 who have been allotted plots as part of the GIDA’s proposed 1,068 crore investment for the current financial year.

Adityanath will also award certificates to the youth trained at the GIDA’s National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology Centre. GIDA CEO Anuj Malik said in its 35th year, GIDA has allotted 85 industrial plots covering 3.27 lakh square metres paving way for 1,068 crore investments and generation of 4,658 jobs.

Malik also said the CM will lay the foundation stone of projects worth 123 crore, including 94 crore for civil works and 29 crore for electrical works. Additionally, he will inaugurate projects worth 86 crore, with 72 crore dedicated to civil works and 14 crore to electrical works.

