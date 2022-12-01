Girls from 26 districts take part in Agniveer recruitment rally in Lko

LUCKNOW: Girls from 26 districts participated in the women’s Agniveer recruitment rally held at the Army Medical Corps (AMC) Centre and College here on Thursday. Divided into 5 groups, the girls performed in a 1.6km sprint, 10-feet long jump and 3-feet high jump events to qualify for the next round of medical check-up. Of the 1095 girls who were registered to arrive today, only 430 showed up.

Most of the hopefuls spent the night outside the venue, waiting for the gates to open so that they would get their admit cards and numbers. The races began at 7AM and went on for the next 3 to 4 hours. Some of the girls fell out during the sprinting event, as they were unable to complete the 1.6km and got tired or collapsed on the track and had to be tended to by the doctors and medical team on site. Girls from over 35 districts of UP and Uttarakhand are registered for the rally tomorrow.

“My father always wanted a son, so I wanted to clear these tests to show him that I can be just as good as a boy. I’m so happy to have cleared the physical tests, but I know that my father will be ten times happier,” said Prachee Dixit, 21, from Unnao. She had also tried to clear the tests for army training two years ago, “I have been very conscious of my health so that I can stay fit. I cannot wait to eat junk food again!”

Shradhha Mishra from Kannauj, who is also 21-years-old, has been an army aspirant since class 8. “I have competed at the state level in sprinting and high jump, so I was not nervous. I wanted to get into defence services from a very young age. I want to dedicate my life to serve the nation. And if I work well, after 4 years maybe I will get a permanent job,” she said.

Addressing the media, Major General Manoj Tiwari stressed that within the Agnipath scheme, this was the first women’s Agniveer recruitment rally being conducted for UP and Uttarakhand. He also mentioned that along with the physical tests and medical check-ups, they were hoping to wrap up the recruitment rally by December 10. The medical check-up and written tests will follow for those who qualify.