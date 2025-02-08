GIS Samadhan Diwas: 217 property tax disputes, civic issues resolved

A total of 217 objections regarding property tax assessments and civic issues were raised by the residents in the state capital during the GIS Samadhan Diwas organised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Friday. All disputes, backed by evidence and photographs, were resolved on the spot. GIS Samadhan Diwas at Lucknow. (HT)

Among the notable cases, the GIS annual value of the property of Sangeeta Jaiswal of Sheetla Devi Ward was lowered from ₹14,256 to ₹5,760 following a review of her objection and supporting documents.

Another case was of Diwakar Singh of Eldeco-2, Sharda Nagar whose property’s GIS annual value was revised from ₹44,100 to ₹33,075 after a reassessment by LMC officials.

Similarly, in another case, the GIS annual value of property of Mahavir Tyagi of Arjun Vihar was decreased from ₹25,830 to ₹11,880.

An LMC official said that the zone-wise breakdown of objections showed 56 cases in Zone-6, 43 each in Zones 1 and 7, and fewer in other zones, with all being disposed of during the session.

The event, conducted at Trilokinath Hall in the LMC Headquarters located in the Lalbagh area of the city, was chaired by Mayor Sushma Kharakwal, aimed at addressing objections related to cleanliness, sanitation, road repairs, water supply, and house tax assessments.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh oversaw the process, emphasising efficiency and instructing zonal officers to achieve 100% resolution of complaints. Singh further announced that GIS Samadhan Diwas would be held every Friday to address pending objections, reinforcing fairness in property tax assessments and strengthening public trust. Singh and senior officers from relevant departments, including Jalkal, health, engineering, and street lighting, actively participated.

LMC officials, including additional municipal commissioners, zonal officers, and the GIS Survey team, handled complaints categorised zone-wise. LMC Zone-7 recorded the highest number of objections (15), all of which were resolved.