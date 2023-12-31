close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Gita Press to set up outlet on Ram Temple premises

Gita Press to set up outlet on Ram Temple premises

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 31, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Officials said a delegation of 35 members met the PM before the first Amrit Bharat Express train was flagged off from the Ayodhya Dham railway station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his consent for a Gita Press outlet on the premises of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, officials of the Gorakhpur-based publisher said on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

They said that its delegation of 35 members, who were in Ayodhya on Saturday, met the PM before the first Amrit Bharat Express train was flagged off from the Ayodhya Dham railway station. The meeting took place in one of the compartments of the train.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Devi Dayal, a trustee of the Press, said the Prime Minister responded positively to the delegation’s request.

Another trustee Ishwar Parsad Patwari said the Prime Minister, who stated that he knew that every trustee and worker of the Press was involved in noble deeds, shook hands with the members of the delegation.

Upon reaching the Gorakhpur railway station in the afternoon, passengers received a grand welcome by MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, mayor Manglesh Srivastav and others amid the presence of a sizeable gathering of youngsters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out