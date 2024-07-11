Give admission to less- privileged kids: CM Yogi to private schools

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked private schools to take the responsibility of providing education to less-privileged children living below poverty line if they meet requisite eligibility in the admission process. UP CM Yogi Adityanath meeting the delegation of Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Uttar Pradesh and Confederation of Independent Schools in Lucknow on July 11. (Sourced)

He said the schools should take steps on their own in this regard and discharge their moral responsibility. The CM said this when a delegation of Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Uttar Pradesh and Confederation of Independent Schools met him at his official residence to raise their concerns on Thursday. Only 50% of students eligible for admission to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act made the cut this session.

This year, of the 1.65 lakh eligible candidates across U.P., only 72,044 were given admission by private schools, said Kanchan Verma, director general (school education). The DG directed all BSAs to ensure that all eligible candidates get admission in private schools under the RTE.

The delegation discussed the proposal of school protection committee which was constituted to look into the exploitation and harassment of management, principal and staff members of any private school. As per the delegation, the CM assured it that such instances of harassment of school managements will not be allowed at any level.

MLC engineer Avnish Kumar Singh from graduate constituency, MLC Umesh Chandra Dwivedi from teacher constituency and MLC Surendra Chaudhary from Prayagraj and members of the Unaided Private Schools’ Assocation were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, engineer Avnish Kumar Singh apprised the CM of the problems being faced by private schools in smooth operation due to departmental interference and handed over a letter written by the two Associations to Yogi. The Private Schools’ Association said the CM gave a patient hearing to all the problems.