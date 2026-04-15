Gomti Nagar railway station in Lko awaits private operator after ₹400-crore facelift

Nearly two years after its formal inauguration on February 26, 2024, the Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow is still searching for a private operator, as two rounds of bidding failed to attract any agency. The revamped Gomti Nagar railway station of Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Built at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore, the station under the North Eastern Railway (NER), Lucknow division, is envisioned as a “world-class” transit hub with airport-like amenities, modern concourses, upgraded platforms and expansive commercial spaces.

Despite the infrastructure being fully ready, the glossy new facade still awaits a private partner. Until then, the Gomti Nagar station continues to function under railway management. The Gomti Nagar station sees a daily footfall of about 10,000, according to officials.

At the time of inauguration, officials expressed confidence in a smooth handover. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the redeveloped station via video-conferencing.

A senior Rail Land Development Authority official had earlier told Hindustan Times, “As the station is almost complete, the bidding process is underway and is getting a good response. The last day of February will be when bidding closes, after which it will be handed over to the private party for station management.”

However, RLDA has since failed to finalise any private partner despite two bidding attempts. Insiders point to a mismatch between projected revenues and ground realities. While the station boasts premium facilities, private players appear unconvinced about footfall-driven earnings and long-term profitability. When contacted for a fresh development on the bidding, an RLDA official, who did not wish to be named, said the private operator was likely to be finalised by May-end.

Gaurav Agarwal, divisional railway manager of NER Lucknow, told HT that while core railway functions will remain with the railways, several operational aspects are meant to be handled by the private agency.

“Though the core responsibilities like ticketing, several asset maintenance and commercial aspects, train operations and track maintenance will remain with the railways, other work such as cleanliness, management of shopping complexes and revenue generation will be handled by the third-party agency. However, delay in finalising the agency has increased the workload, as it is a large station and requires more hands. Currently, close to 100 employees are managing such a big station,” he said.

The redevelopment model hinges on a public-private partnership, where the selected agency would manage operations and recover investments through retail leasing, advertisements, and other non-fare revenue streams. However, industry sources suggest that high upfront commitments, coupled with uncertain returns, have made bidders cautious.

Officials say the RLDA is now revisiting the bidding terms to make the project more attractive, with a possibility of fresh tenders.

Thirteen pairs of trains originate and terminate at the Gomti Nagar railway station while 13 trains have stoppages here.

In all, 41 trains pass through the station.

Among important trains, the Pushpak Express now runs from the Gomti Nagar railway station. There is also a train to Jaipur from Gomti Nagar.

The DRM also said the number of premium trains need to be increased at Gomti Nagar station. In recent times, some premium trains were started there, he added.

Two Vande Bharat Express trains originate from the Gomti Nagar station: one goes to Patna via Varanasi and the other to Saharanpur.