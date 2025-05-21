Gonda theft case: Criminal with 70 cases shot dead in Barabanki encounter

A gangster with a criminal record spanning nearly three decades and around 70 cases against him was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Barabanki’s Ram Nagar area on Wednesday. The deceased, Gyan Chandra Paswan, was wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident during a house theft in Gonda, police said. The deceased, Gyan Chandra Paswan, was wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident during a house theft in Gonda, police said. (Sourced)

According to additional director general (ADG), law and order, Amitabh Yash, Paswan was part of a gang that broke into a house in Gonda’s Umari Begum Ganj area on the night of April 24 and 25. During the burglary, one of the residents, who woke up, was shot.

Paswan’s name surfaced during the investigation into the incident, leading to a state-wide search. The ADG of Gorakhpur Zone, KSP Kumar, had declared a reward of ₹1 lakh each on Paswan and two of his associates, Ram Sagar Yadav and Sonu Pasi alias Bhure. While Pasi was shot dead in a police encounter in Gonda on Tuesday (May 20), Yadav remains absconding.

On Wednesday afternoon, STF teams traced Paswan to the Ram Nagar area of Barabanki. During the operation, he opened fire on police personnel, prompting retaliatory action in which he sustained injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

“A pistol, a rifle, a country-made gun, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from Paswan’s possession,” said a senior police officer.

Police said Paswan has been involved in criminal activities for 28 years, with cases registered against him for loot, robbery, theft, and attempted murder in Gonda and neighbouring districts. Efforts are underway to apprehend his absconding associate, Ram Sagar Yadav.