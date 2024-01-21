Gorakhpur decked up on Pran Pratishtha eve

All streets from the Gorakshpeeth to the Gorakhpur-Lucknow national highway were on Sunday decorated with saffron flags and models of newly-constructed Ram temple on the eve of Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The Gorakhnath temple has been decorated to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (HT photo)

The Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur was reverberating also with Vedic mantras. Temple authorities have made special arrangements for live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on big LED screens.

Around 10,000 people in the temple will connect to the live event at Ayodhya as long cherished dream of three generations of Gorakshpeeth head priests is all set to come true.

Mahant Digvijaynath, who became the Mahant of Gorakhnath Mutt in 1935, became a leading light in the temple movement. After joining Hindu Mahasabha in 1937, he started mobilising Hindus for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

His successor Mahant Avaidyanath continued the movement for the Ram temple. Mahant Avaidyanath’s successor Yogi Adityanath, also the incumbent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also played a pivotal role in the Ram temple movement.

Meanwhile, DIG, Gorakhpur range, Anand Kulkarni inspected the Gorakhnath temple. Saffron flags were installed at terraces and buildings in Ghasi Katra, Lal Diggi, Ghanta Ghar, Civil Lines and Bhalotiya market areas. Locals are seeing the consecration ceremony as a victory for Gorakhpur, claimed trader Sanjay Singhania.

Geeta Vatika of Hanuman Poddar that also played a crucial role in the Ram temple movement and the Geeta Press have also made special arrangements for the live telecast of the historic event. Besides, all temples in the city are illuminated with attractive light after a mega sanitation drive.