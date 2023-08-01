Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Gorakhpur man with disabilities found dead after hut catches fire

Gorakhpur man with disabilities found dead after hut catches fire

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Aug 01, 2023 12:53 AM IST

Identified as Surendra Yadav, the deceased, previously a truck driver, had lost his limbs in an accident. His thatched house was situated on disputed land.

A 28-year-old man with disabilities was found dead after his thatched house caught fire in the wee hours of Monday, in Devi Pur village in Gorakhpur district, police said, adding they had questioned a few persons in connection with the case.

On the complaint of the deceased’s kin, police said they were questioning the village head Priya, husband Virendra and their relatives for their alleged role in the fire, superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Awasthi confirmed.
Identified as Surendra Yadav, the deceased, previously a truck driver, had lost his limbs in an accident. His thatched house was situated on disputed land.

Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed in the village where the incident angered the locals. District magistrate Krishna Karunesh, ADG Akhil Kumar and SSP Gaurav Grover also rushed to the village to pacify the locals.

Officials said the land on which the hut was built was an issue of dispute between Surendra, his uncle Ramjeet and Priya and her husband Virendra.

