Goshainganj MLA, 3 others walk free after 19 yrs in double murder case

A special MP/MLA court on Tuesday acquitted Goshainganj MLA Abhay Singh and three co-accused in a 2007 double murder case, bringing an end to a 19-year-long trial. Goshainganj MLA Abhay Singh (Sourced)

Additional district and sessions Judge Harbans Narain, presiding over the MP/MLA court, delivered the judgment, clearing Ravindra Singh alias Rajju, Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi, and Firoz Ahmad of all charges.

The incident took place on March 31, 2007, under Bazarkhala police station limits, when Shatrughan Singh and his employee Jitendra were shot dead around 9 pm.

According to police records, Shatrughan was sitting at his father’s shop when two youths allegedly opened fire. The assailants fled on a motorcycle, with a third person waiting nearby.

Shatrughan’s father, Naradmuni Singh, lodged an FIR the same day at Bazarkhala police station.

During investigation, a chargesheet was filed on August 13, 2008, against Ravindra Singh alias Rajju, Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi, and Firoz Ahmad. A separate chargesheet was filed against Abhay Singh under IPC sections 302 and 120B.

During the trial, the defence argued that Abhay Singh was lodged in district jail in connection with an NSA case on the date of the incident, this point remained central during proceedings.

After examining evidence over nearly two decades, the court held that the charges had not been proved against the accused, advocate Satyendra Singh said. He was assisted by advocate Sudanshu Dixit.