Govardhan Puja: U.P. cow shelters turn centres of devotional fervour

As the golden rays of the autumn sun bathed hundreds of cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh, an unusual scene unfolded as senior bureaucrats, lawmakers, ministers among others joined hands with common citizens in performing traditional rituals to honour cows on Govardhan Puja on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh led the ceremonies at a prominent gaushala in Bareilly district. (Sourced)

In a first-of-its-kind coordinated celebration, cow shelters throughout the state turned into centres of devotional activity, following directives from the state government to organise special pujas at these facilities.

Currently, there over around 14 lakh stray cattle conserved in around 7,000 cow protection centres across the state.

“All the main cow shelters housing destitute cattle across the state were decked up on Diwali, especially on the occasion of Govardhan Puja on Saturday. Cattle were bated, fed and worshipped in a ceremonious style,” said director animal husbandry, PN Singh, who himself participated in such events in Barabanki and Lucknow.

Animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh led the ceremonies at a prominent gaushala in Bareilly district while additional chief secretary, animal husbandry, k Ravindra Naik along with officials participated in rituals at a few cow shelters in Lucknow and Barabanki.

Similarly, local MPs, MLAs, urban local body heads, village pradhans and senior officials participated in similar events across various districts. The celebrations saw traditional rituals being performed, with cows being adorned with garlands and offered special treats that also included jaggery, gram, and banana.

The celebrations were organised following specific guidelines by the state government ahead of Diwali, which mandated grand celebrations at cow shelters during the festive period encompassing Govardhan Puja, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

The government’s directive also included a comprehensive action plan for protecting cattle during the festival season, marking a significant step in the state’s ongoing efforts to ensure the welfare of destitute cattle.

In total, Govardhan Puja and Go Pujan were performed at 7,319 Gau Ashray Sthals, which included 6,697 temporary Gau Ashray Sthals, 333 large Gau Sanrakshan Sthals and 289 Kanha Ashray Sthals.

Singh said events as directed by the government were organised in all the 75 districts with much fervour. “We had sent nodal officers to districts to oversee the Govardhan Puja rituals at the cattle centres and we are receiving encouraging reports from everywhere,” he said.

“This initiative aims to not just honour our cultural traditions but also raise awareness about cattle protection,” said a senior official present at one of the events.