Govt doctors may soon be allowed to work till 65 years

Government doctors in Uttar Pradesh, who retire at the age of 62-years, may soon get another three working years but with a rider: they will not hold any administrative post. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“We need more doctors for which the proposal to increase retirement age from the present 62-years to 65-years has been made. But those doctors opting to work till 65 years of age will not be given administrative charge after age 62 years,” said a senior health official.

The department has also proposed giving the option to leave for those doctors who do not wish to work after the age of 62 years. At present VRS is given to government doctors only in special cases and not in general.

At present, the state has about 14,000 doctors working across the state in different government health facilities but there are 19,000 sanctioned posts. To bridge the gap, a proposal has been made to increase the retirement age, which needs a green signal from the state cabinet, before being implemented.

If the decision not to give administrative posts is approved, several doctors currently working in the health directorate and other offices will have to join government hospitals and give consultancy to patients.

In January this year, a committee was formed to evaluate the proposal for increasing the retirement age from 62 years to 65 years. The government doctors had initially opposed the proposal.

The retirement age of government doctors in other states and the need to increase retirement age in U.P. was evaluated by the committee before filing a report, on the basis of which a proposal to increase the retirement age was made, with the rider.

“Extending retirement age will retain experienced doctors in service. Doctors’ clinical knowledge at the age of 62 is tremendous and if they are fit to work, they should be given a chance,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Every month, over a dozen doctors retire, reducing the strength by at least 200 a year. The medical education department has kept the retirement age of doctors in Uttar Pradesh at 65 years.

“The option to leave, if given, will be significant as this will allow unwilling doctors to leave service. Those willing will work with dedication for patient care,” said Dr Amit Singh, general secretary Provincial Medical Services Association, the body of government doctors.

