Provide medicines, facilities to patients, U.P. govt hosps told

Officials of government hospitals in Uttar Pradesh have been directed to ensure that the hospital has adequate stock of medicine, and facilities on campus are made available to patients. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a circular to chief medical superintendents, directors and other officials of government hospitals in UP, Dr Deepa Tyagi, director-general, Medical and Health, said that hospitals should utilise the funds provided.

“The funds under the Patient Welfare Samiti should be utilised to ensure medicines are available for patients,” read the circular sent after a review meeting that was chaired by the deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, recently.

The officials are supposed to review treatment facilities being provided to patients on hospital campuses, read the circular.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak ordered the termination of service of a staff member of the post-mortem house in Rampur, who allegedly demanded money from a family. The order was given on the basis of a probe report submitted by the chief medical officer of Rampur.

A video of the said staff member demanding money had gone viral after which the probe was ordered. Pathak also said that if any other employee is responsible in the incident, action should be taken against them.

In another matter, a probe has been ordered against staff absent from duty without information at a community health centre in Shriduttganj in Balrampur district.