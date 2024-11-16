Governor fetes 18 U.P. varsities ranked in QS Asia

Governor Anandiben Patel felicitated 18 universities of Uttar Pradesh which have been ranked in the QS Asia Rankings. U.P. governor Anandiben Patel with officials of universities at Raj Bhawan on Saturday (HT Photo)

QS Asia rankings (like the QS World University Rankings) is a portfolio of comparative college and university rankings compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a higher education analytics firm.

The governor congratulated the vice-chancellors and their teams of the 18 universities at an event held at the Raj Bhawan on Saturday.

She appreciated the reformative efforts made by the universities behind this success.

She shared her work experiences for improving the quality and ranking in the field of higher education in the state and also discussed the challenges faced during this period. She emphasised on increasing the active participation of students in universities and encouraging team work.

While giving instructions, she said that colleges should be affiliated as per the new education policy and the land of the university campus should be used properly. In this sequence, citing the example of the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar, she said that the land there has been used properly.

She called upon all the people present to use their talent properly. Describing the process of dialogue with universities as important, the governor said that the vice-chancellors of the universities should establish active dialogue among themselves and implement corrective measures in their universities.

She said that there should be a feeling of family relationship between teachers and students, because teachers are the guardians of the students.

The 18 universities honoured by the Governor include Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur, Madan Mohan Malviya Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Gorakhpur, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, Lucknow University, Lucknow, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Allahabad University, Prayagraj and IIT Kanpur and Varanasi, Galgotia University, Noida, Sharda University, Noida, Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Science, Prayagraj, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad, Amity University, Noida, Motilal Nehru NIT, Allahabad, Shiv Nadar University, Noida.