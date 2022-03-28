Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Governor to preside over Agra’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University convocation on Tuesday
lucknow news

Governor to preside over Agra’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University convocation on Tuesday

As many as 169 medals would be presented to students by governor Anandiben Patel during the 87th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday
Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said university song will be introduced on the convocation (HT File)
Vice Chancellor of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said university song will be introduced on the convocation (HT File)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Agra Governor Anandiben Patel will preside over the 87th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday during which 169 medals would be presented to students, vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said on Monday.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati from Parmarth Niketan Ashram at Rishikesh will be the chief guest.

“For the first time, a ‘kul-geet’ or university song will be introduced on the convocation. It is prepared by senior music teacher Devashish Ganguly. Suggestions were invited and finally the song was approved and will be sung first time during convocation,” said Pathak while addressing the media.

In all 698857 degrees and 1185672 mark sheets for the period between 2015 and 2020 have been uploaded on DigiLocker. These degrees and mark sheets have signatures of vice chancellor and examination controller, Pathak said.

“University has gone for a sea change in its website and will now be known as www.dbrau.ac.in in place of www.dbrau.org.in. It will have latest information about university, affiliated colleges and activities,” he said.

“During the convocation, chancellor of universities in Uttar Pradesh and governor will online inaugurate two newly constructed buildings namely Sanskriti Bhawan and Chatrapati Shivaji Mandapam,” said Pathak.

The VC said a call center will come up at Khandari premises of university to help students in resolving their queries without reaching university premises.

The charts for academic year prior to 2015 are being digitalized with priority, he said.

Also present during the press interaction was pro vice chancellor prof Ajay Taneja and PRO university Prof Pradeep Shridhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out