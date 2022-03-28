Governor to preside over Agra’s Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University convocation on Tuesday
Agra Governor Anandiben Patel will preside over the 87th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra on Tuesday during which 169 medals would be presented to students, vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak said on Monday.
Swami Chidanand Saraswati from Parmarth Niketan Ashram at Rishikesh will be the chief guest.
“For the first time, a ‘kul-geet’ or university song will be introduced on the convocation. It is prepared by senior music teacher Devashish Ganguly. Suggestions were invited and finally the song was approved and will be sung first time during convocation,” said Pathak while addressing the media.
In all 698857 degrees and 1185672 mark sheets for the period between 2015 and 2020 have been uploaded on DigiLocker. These degrees and mark sheets have signatures of vice chancellor and examination controller, Pathak said.
“University has gone for a sea change in its website and will now be known as www.dbrau.ac.in in place of www.dbrau.org.in. It will have latest information about university, affiliated colleges and activities,” he said.
“During the convocation, chancellor of universities in Uttar Pradesh and governor will online inaugurate two newly constructed buildings namely Sanskriti Bhawan and Chatrapati Shivaji Mandapam,” said Pathak.
The VC said a call center will come up at Khandari premises of university to help students in resolving their queries without reaching university premises.
The charts for academic year prior to 2015 are being digitalized with priority, he said.
Also present during the press interaction was pro vice chancellor prof Ajay Taneja and PRO university Prof Pradeep Shridhar.
